Vanguard July 14 update patch notes: Push Dagger weapon, Throwing Knife change, more

The Call of Duty Championship Weekend is the final event of the 2022 CDL season where one team will be crowned the kings of Vanguard. You can get in on the action by getting the CDL Champs Pack bundle in Vanguard and Warzone.

Championship Weekend is the most highly anticipated competitive Call of Duty event of the year. All year long, twelve CDL teams have battled it out in Vanguard, but only one team can be crowned champions.

This year, the event is taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Whether you’re watching from home or planning to go to the event, you won’t want to miss out on celebrating the tournament with the CDL Champs Pack in Vanguard and Warzone.

How to get CDL Champs Pack in Vanguard and Warzone

The CDL Championship Pack 2022 contains a Padmavati Operator Skin, STG44 and MP-40 Weapon Blueprints, two Calling Cards, two Emblems, and two Stickers to show off your CDL pride.

Here’s how to get the bundle:

Launch Vanguard or Warzone Use the menu to navigate to the Store You’ll find the CDL Champs Pack via the “Franchise Store” option under Store. Purchase the CDL Champs Pack for $14.99

PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players can also visit their respective platform stores to purchase the Champs Pack bundle.

The Champs Pack bundle sports a gold look symbolic of a championship win when it comes to the weapon blueprints and other cosmetics.

This year we get a Champs STG & last year we got a Champs XM4… It seems like this is done on purpose at this point 😂 Maybe its for Warzone? — Standy (@Staaandy) July 14, 2022

Some players were quick to question the inclusion of the STG44 blueprint in the bundle. Anyone familiar with the 2022 CDL season knows that it has primarily been a two-weapon meta involving the MP40 and Automaton from start to finish.

Minnesota Rokkr player Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz also thought the decision to include the STG44 was a strange one. They were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time the Champs bundle omits a meta CDL weapon.

While the viewership rewards delivered an XM4 as Standy suggests, during last year’s Cold War season, players received an AK-47 blueprint instead of a Krig blueprint from the Champs Pack.

For more Call of Duty, our guide to the best Vanguard Ranked Play loadouts can have you playing like a CDL pro, or check out our list of the best guns in Warzone.

Image Credit: Activision