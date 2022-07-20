Bruce Lee predicted his incredible fortune just four years before his death

Today marks the 49th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s tragic death from a cerebral edema. He left behind a loving family, long-lasting legacy and millions from his incredibly successful career both in and outside of Hollywood.

Almost half a decade after his death, Lee is still a cultural icon and maintained his status as one of the most influential martial artists of all time.

Lee had an estimated $10million (£8.3million) net worth, adjusted for inflation, at the time of his death, as well as two young children and a wife he left behind.

His son Brandon, who was eight at the time, was taught martial arts by Lee and would go on-set with the star, which prompted his own career in the industry.

Meanwhile, Lee’s daughter Shannon was only four when he died, but she would go on to follow her father’s martial arts footsteps, studying under one of his former students.

It is believed his wife, Linda Lee Cadwell, inherited most of Lee’s wealth after his death and earned royalties from his posthumous film releases.

