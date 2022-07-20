‘Deborah, thank you to our extraordinary friend’ – Moving farewell to Dame Deborah James

TV hosts Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin and BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth were among familiar faces, plus McFly singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna. Dame Deborah, 40, left, was feted by the famous and awarded a damehood by Prince William at a special investiture at her parents’ home in Woking, Surrey.

But, in keeping with the family’s wish for privacy yesterday, only some of her closest friends were at the funeral, held at the 800-year-old Thames-side church.

Former deputy head teacher Dame Deborah died last month after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.

She shot to fame after turning her illness into a crusade to raise awareness of the disease, which kills nearly 17,000 people in Britain every year.

Her You, Me and the Big C podcast became a sensation, while her Bowelbabe website raised more than £7million for vital research.