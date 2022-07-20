Ex-F1 star has bold punishment proposal to solve Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull complaint

“It would be a catastrophe for Formula One that people would have to take a hit for something that is beyond their control. There is a moral issue that needs to be dealt with and I know the FIA are looking at it together with the Liberty [Media] guys.”

“Nobody could have expected this kind of inflation. Perhaps I am the one who speaks out about it the most but our problems are not the biggest in this area,” Horner added.

“I think Mercedes employ more people and have higher salaries within their group than ourselves. Ferrari is again another big team with high costs.

“When you hear of teams in the midfield that are also going to be in breach of the cap that were pushing for the cap to be lower originally, it shows it is not about development being the biggest contributor to these costs. It is just the fixed costs of going racing, with freight, with energies, with the supply of components which has just gone stratospheric.”