Heart attack: The shower habit that could ‘precipitate’ a heart attack in the ‘healthy’

By causing vasoconstriction, cold water can therefore trigger heart attacks, even in the relatively young and healthy.

The American Heart Association cites research showing that “plunging into cold water during hot weather can cause heart attacks even in young, fit and healthy individuals”.

The discovery was made in a study published in the journal of Physiology, which explained that the sudden submersion in cold water was harmful to the body.

“The body’s cold shock response speeds up the heart and causes hyperventilation, which can conflict with the diving response, which does the opposite and acts to conserve oxygen,” explains The American Heart Association.

