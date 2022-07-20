Categories
Celebrities

Here’s What “The Dark Knight Rises” Cast Looks Like 10 Years Later


Gotham City must be the fountain of youth.

A whole decade has flown by since The Dark Knight Rises first debuted in theaters.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

To celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, I’ve rounded up what the cast looks like now.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

To start, Christian Bale played Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what he looks like now.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Tom Hardy played the villainous Bane.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what he looks like now.


David M. Benett / WireImage

Anne Hathaway played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what she looks like now.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Gary Oldman played Commissioner James Gordon.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what he looks like now.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Joseph Gordon-Levitt played John Blake.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what he looks like now.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Marion Cotillard played Wayne Enterprises CEO Miranda Tate.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what she looks like now.

Morgan Freeman played Lucius Fox, the go-to guy for Batman’s high-tech equipment.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what he looks like now.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

Finally, Michael Caine played Bruce’s loyal butler Alfred.


Ron Phillips / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s what he looks like now.


© Screen Media Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who’s your favorite character from The Dark Knight Rises? Let me know in the comments!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.