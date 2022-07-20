Here’s What “The Dark Knight Rises” Cast Looks Like 10 Years Later

Gotham City must be the fountain of youth.
To celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, I’ve rounded up what the cast looks like now.
And here’s what he looks like now.
Tom Hardy played the villainous Bane.
And here’s what he looks like now.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Gary Oldman played Commissioner James Gordon.
And here’s what he looks like now.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt played John Blake.
And here’s what he looks like now.
Marion Cotillard played Wayne Enterprises CEO Miranda Tate.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Morgan Freeman played Lucius Fox, the go-to guy for Batman’s high-tech equipment.
And here’s what he looks like now.
Finally, Michael Caine played Bruce’s loyal butler Alfred.
And here’s what he looks like now.
Who’s your favorite character from The Dark Knight Rises? Let me know in the comments!
Source link