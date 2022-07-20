High cholesterol: Expert recommends best breakfast to lower your ‘bad’ cholesterol

Swap refined white bread, rice and pasta for healthier wholegrain varieties.

Pulses – Peas, beans and lentils are especially rich in fibre and take a while for the body to digest, which means you feel full for longer and this helps if you want to lose weight.

There are many to choose from: kidney beans, chickpeas, red, brown and green lentils – the possibilities are endless.

Fruit and vegetables – Make sure you get at least five a day – more is better. All fruits and vegetables are low in saturated fat and provide valuable cholesterol-lowering fibre.