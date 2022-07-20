How to Find and Use the Portable Redeploy Balloon in COD Vanguard and Warzone | Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Warzone has released a mid-season update and with it comes the Portable Redeploy Balloon. Before Modern Warfare 2 inevitably replaces the Vanguard rule in Warzone, there are some brand new Warzone updates that will hopefully greatly improve the game. There are now Portable Redeploy Balloons in Warzone that will definitely add some variety.

Portable Redeploy Balloon in Warzone

All battle royales are notorious for third partiers ruining the fun. With the new Portable Redeploy Balloon in Warzone, you will be able to more easily escape and reposition. They will only be available on Caldera. They can be found as a Field Upgrade in loot or as a Contract reward.

The Portable Redeploy Balloon works just like the standard Redeploy Balloon does, but you can carry it anywhere and deploy it anywhere that has a clear sky above. It lasts for a total of 30 seconds and any Operators can use it, including the enemy.

For all the positives that the Portable Redeploy Balloon has, it does have a few drawbacks. For one, it can be destroyed and has half the health of a standard Redeploy Balloon. It also doesn’t have the same height as the standard Redeploy Balloon. While it isn’t necessarily as good as the standard Redeploy Balloon, it is mobile which is a huge benefit.

With all of that said, the new Portable Redeploy Balloon is a welcome addition to Warzone and will hopefully help the game move a bit quicker and be a bit more strategic and tactical. If you want to check out everything else coming to Warzone with this mid-season update, check out our Warzone page. We cover new gadgets, new vehicles, the gun meta, new playlists, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

– This article was updated on July 20th, 2022