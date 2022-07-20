The safest country in the world for British expats is ‘unbelievable’ but expensive

The safest country in the world for British expats, according to InterNations, is Denmark in Scandinavia.
Denmark ranked highest when expats were asked to rate how safe and secure they felt in their chosen country.
Around nine in 10 expats felt that Denmark was politically stable while 94 percent felt safe there.
Almost 80 percent of expats felt that they could express themselves and their opinions freely.
DON’T MISS
Denmark has a low crime rate and violent crime is very rare. Even in the capital city, Copenhagen, the homicide rate is just 0.3 murders per 100,000 residents.
It is also considered one of the top countries in the world when it comes to gender equality and is ranked as one of the safest destinations for LGBTQ+ travellers.
The FCO does warn tourists that pickpockets could operate in crowded areas such as train stations and shopping malls.
While the majority of expats in Denmark thought that healthcare was affordable, many felt the country was too expensive.
READ MORE: Best destination for expats in the world is ‘very friendly’ and cheap
Denmark is also home to some amazing tourist attractions, including the Nyhavn harbour in Copenhagen.
One visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: “Unbelievable boats, incredibly coloured buildings, many different kinds of people.”
Many expats choose to live in the capital city of Copenhagen or the pretty city of Aarhus on the northern coast.
Denmark’s second city, Aarhus, is surrounded by incredible nature, perfect for expats to explore at the weekend.
Source link