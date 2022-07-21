‘Baseliners’ Proving That Tennis Is a Lifelong Sport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Team Tennis Association (LTTA) was formed back in 1983 to give local players a chance to compete on the court.

It started with just 6 teams. Now, there are 24. But one group, called the ‘Baseliners’, has been there through it all.

“It was something we wanted to do together because we all had kids at home, and we needed an escape once in awhile for sure, and it was exercise. And it just grew on us,” said team member Mark Schlafer.

Schlafer, along with teammates Al and Jill Graewin and Terri Kaiser, have busted out their rackets for the LTTA every summer for nearly four decades running.

“This is a lifelong sport. We’re in our early 70’s still playing,” said Al Graewin. “Many of the league players here are 60-plus still playing.”

The longtime friends say there are plenty of benefits beyond just staying active. They’re always meeting new people, and having a ton of fun along the way.

“Over the years, we’ve always gotten a kick out of our added ages together against our opponents. Lots of people half our age. What we don’t have in total tennis skill, we make up in guile and experience,” said Schlafer. “That’s what makes the league fun- everybody plays everybody, depending on their skill level, and we have fun every time.”