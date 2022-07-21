‘Brexit ideology’ is the ‘new killer’ on Britain’s roads after delay to EU safety rules

“And that is how Brexit ideology is becoming the new killer on Britain’s roads.”

He highlighted the EU’s crash test standards which came into force 20 years ago, which have helped half the number of people killed in car crashes.

Given that Great Britain may be slower to implement the changes, Mr Ward suggested that anyone buying a new car should order from a dealership in Belfast.

It is estimated that if the safety regulations were adopted in the UK, it could prevent 1,762 deaths and over 15,000 injuries over the next 15 years.