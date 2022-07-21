Currys launches new Price Lock scheme saving Brits £450 off everyday appliances

Currys is the UK’s leading tech retailer and has recently launched the 2021 Price Lock scheme. With prices rising across the UK, the new scheme will allow shoppers to buy top appliances without any inflated cost.

Currys is freezing prices across essential and popular home tech appliances like washer dryers, coffee machines, freezers, laptops, TVs and more with the new Price Lock scheme.

To help combat rising inflation costs, Currys will be keeping products at its lowest 2021 price, and held for 30 days, saving shoppers hundreds of pounds.

They will find prices locked on 17 categories and the list will be reviewed and added to every month.

According to Currys, 68 percent of Brits rely on technology for their day-to-day living so having affordable essential tech appliances is a top priority for customers.