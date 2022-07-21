‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ trailer debuts

Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith, the scenes revealed in the trailer showcase all the dragons and swords the fantasy roleplaying game is known for — along with humor and plenty of action.

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Charming enough, perhaps, to attract more than just D&D fans into theaters.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is set for release in March 2023.