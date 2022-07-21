Meghan Markle Ignored Prince Harry’s Cardinal Rule About Their Relationship After They Started Dating, Biography Claims

The hits just keep coming for Meghan Markle as a new book about her relationship with Prince Harry titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, has a ton of material for royal watchers to dissect.

Investigative journalist Tom Bower is revealing a lot about the Duchess of Sussex which he claims to have uncovered through his research for the biography. One of the things Bower has written about is what reportedly went on behind the scenes leading up to Meghan’s bombshell interview with Vanity Fair before she and the duke revealed publicly that they were engaged. According to the biographer, Harry had one rule he asked his future bride not to break but she did anyway.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a World AIDS Day charity fair together in 2017 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Author says Prince Harry ‘ordered’ Meghan not to speak about their relationship

In his book, Bower went into detail about Meghan’s interview with Vanity Fair for its September 2017 issue.

In an extract serialized by The Times, Bower said that Graydon Carter, the magazine’s then-editor-in-chief, had never heard of Meghan but because she was dating the prince he was persuaded to offer a profile piece on the Suits actor and put her on the front cover.

Bower wrote: “[Keleigh] Thomas Morgan [a partner at Sunshine Sachs, Meghan’s Los Angeles public relations agency] added, the peg for it [the article] should emphasize the 100th episode of Suits. Harry, she revealed, had only agreed to the article because, as Meghan declared, the producers wanted to celebrate Suits’ centenary.

“Contrary to Omid Scobie’s assertion that Meghan wanted to tell the world ‘I’m in love’ and did the ‘interview with Harry’s blessing.’ [Sam] Kashner arrived at Meghan’s home and was told that his interviewee was under strict orders from both Harry and Thomas Morgan. Aware that [Princess] Diana and Sarah Ferguson had destroyed themselves in interviews, Harry had ordered Meghan to maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects — Donald Trump, race, their relationship, and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend memorial to lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb | Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images

Meghan ignored the prince’s rule and revealed they were in love

During her interview, Meghan wanted to be presented as not only “a major actor” but also “a philanthropist and activist” even though Vanity Fair’s researchers “could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism.” Kashner decided to see if he could get any information on everyone wanted to know about–her relationship with Prince Harry–he didn’t expect her to say much though.

“Tell me about Harry,” Kashner said. Meghan then gave a response that totally ignored Harry’s rule. “We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she replied. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

When the magazine hit newsstands it blared the text: “She’s Just Wild About Harry!” Bower claimed that Meghan was “furious and called Ken Sunshine, the founder of Sunshine Sachs, and Thomas Morgan within hours. She described Buckingham Palace’s fury at ‘Wild about Harry.’”

She later phoned Kashner to tell him she was “disappointed” in him. Kashner, however, reportedly felt that he was “manipulated” by the future duchess and her demands that the “media do what she expects.”

Harry ‘remained loyal’ to Meghan even after she broke his cardinal rule

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving for their final royal engagement at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

If what is alleged in the book is true, Harry forgave Meghan for going against his rule and as Bower noted “remained utterly loyal” to her.

The journalist wrote: “Reversing the narrative was impossible. Unlike the other young women who married the Windsors it seemed Meghan would not remain silent. In London, Harry’s family and their advisers were subdued. This was not an issue, as some would later assert, about the Palace’s handling or mismanagement of Meghan. Nothing could be done. The besotted prince ignored the warnings that Meghan spelled trouble for the Palace.

“Meghan’s unprecedented brazenness took Buckingham Palace by surprise. Meghan had used her relationship to promote herself. The Hollywood-isation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée.”

Weeks later Meghan and Harry revealed to the public that they were engaged and tied the knot on May 19, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet responded to the claims made in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

RELATED: Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time