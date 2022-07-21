Naga Munchetty admits Carol Kirkwood ‘gets loads of flak’ over BBC mistakes

Chetan admitted England had “no easy matches” ahead, but added: “2022 European Championships, 2023 Women’s World Cup… I think it’s happening.”

Naga asked him if he was back on BBC Breakfast on Monday, to which he laughed: “No. This is why I get to make brave predictions, but you won’t see me again on Breakfast before the Championships.”

Naga then turned her attention towards Carol who was about to update viewers on the weather across the nation.

She remarked: “Carol doesn’t have that luxury. She’s here Monday to Thursday, she has to make the right predictions all the time. She gets a hell of a lot of flak.”