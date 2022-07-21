NCIS’ Pauley Perrette showered with support after home struggle: ‘Most burned up’

Pauley Perrette may have said farewell to the world on NCIS back in 2018 but it’s safe to say plenty of the CBS drama’s fans still keep up with what the star’s up to now. After retiring from acting following the cancellation of CBS sitcom Broke, Perrette has been enjoying time away from the spotlight, fundraising for charities and spending time honing her crafts at home.

However, in her latest Twitter update, Perrette revealed her passion for gardening took a turn due to the excessive temperatures hitting Earth this month.

Just like the UK, Los Angeles in the USA was also victim to a heatwave earlier this month.

And it seems that the weather conditions have plagued Perrette’s home gardening projects.

To her 709k followers, Perrette shared a post delving into the struggles she’s endured through her latest green-fingered project.

