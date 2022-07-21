Peter Jackson Is Working on Another Beatles Movie

Good news for fans of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back docuseries: According to a new Deadline report, the director is reuniting with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for a new Beatles project. This time around, however, the film won’t be a documentary.

We don’t know much beyond that, unfortunately; Jackson was a bit cagey about details. “I’m talking to The Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back,” he told the publication. “We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary…and that’s all I can really say.”

Whether or not that means we’ll be getting something along the lines of A Hard Day’s Night 2 remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Jackson also reacted to Get Back‘s five Emmy nominations, which were announced last week, saying that while he’s happy with the project’s Best Documentary Series and Best Director nominations, he’s most pleased with the two nods the show received for Best Sound Mixing.

Sound mixing, he said, “is always a category that people don’t hold in the highest esteem, I guess would be a way to say it, other than people who work in the field. Get Back is all about the sound, and restoring the sound and developing the AI things to separate the musical tracks. We did a lot of groundbreaking work, so it’s really great that the guys who did that work are part of the Emmy nominations. I’m really pleased with that.”

Perhaps some time in the near future, he’ll be up for even more awards for whatever it is he’s got cooking with McCartney and Starr.