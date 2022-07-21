Sex in 1945? There was a war on | Brief letters

The question about birthday lists and possible low birthrate in 1945 made me smile (Letters, 20 July). Having consumed a full bottle of dry martini one evening, my elderly mother announced that I was a mistake. Apparently my father had been home on leave from the army and he’d taken my mother to a nearby beauty spot. I was the unexpected result. There was a war on. As to nobody notable or famous aged 77, does a letter in the Guardian not count?

Bob Hargreaves

Bury, Greater Manchester

I’m sure Joanna Rimmer will be relieved to see three 77-year-olds in Thursday’s birthdays list in the print edition: Wendy Cope, John Lowe and Barry Richards.

Maxine Goda (77 last month)

Liverpool

There is no better observation on these last days of Boris Johnson’s premiership than in WB Yeats’s poem Nineteen Hundred and Nineteen: “There lurches past, his great eyes without thought / Under the shadow of stupid straw-pale locks / That insolent fiend…”

Dean Hawkes

Cambridge

Rafael Behr is correct about the ridiculous process that the Conservatives are deploying to select their leader and our prime minister (A bitter, unrepentant Boris Johnson will be a curse on the next prime minister, 19 July). Insanity is often defined as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. I suspect that we will be in for more of the same.

Paul Collins

Sale, Cheshire

Damian Barr (My new garden is blooming – and each plant holds a clue about its previous owner, 20 July) says that it takes a full year to really get to know a garden. After 15 years, I’m still finding out.

Katie Carter

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire