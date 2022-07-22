‘An expensive waste’ A quarter of a million more Britons cancelled TV licence in 2021

Anyone who watches live TV on any channel, not just the BBC, currently has to fork out £159 for a TV licence every year.

However, people’s viewing habits have changed with many Britons now simply choosing to watch Netflix and YouTube, meaning they don’t need to fork out for the fee.

The Television Licence Fee Trust statement released this week said: ‘The number of domestic customers declaring that they did not require a licence reached 1.96 million in 2021 to 22.

“Despite higher sales, the number of domestic customers who declared that they no longer needed a licence increased by the end of 2021-22 by 270,000, from 1.69 million in 2020-21.”

READ MORE: Britons still waiting for cost of living support could get 30 freebies