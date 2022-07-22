Call of Duty: Vanguard Getting New Desolation Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard developers give fans their first look at the new Desolation map included in next week’s Mercenaries of Fortune update.

Call of Duty: Vanguard may not be the best-selling Call of Duty game of all time but is nevertheless a massively popular online shooter. The game’s well into its fourth season of post-release content, with the Mercenaries of Fortune Update coming next week. Said update includes a new map, new weapons, new modes, and the Terminator as a new Warzone Operator.

The Developers announced the new Desolation map along with the rest of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s new Mercenaries of Fortune Update. However, fans didn’t get a good look until today, with the latest blog post revealing what Vanguard players can expect when the new map goes live on July 27th.

The new multiplayer map takes players to the labyrinthine streets of a village cut from the side of a mountain. Set on an island somewhere in the Pacific, players will do battle amidst creaking shanties and crumbling ruins. While Call of Duty: Vanguard’s developers classify Desolation as a medium-sized map, the narrow walkways, multiple interiors, sharp corners, and plentiful cover lends itself to frantic close-quarters combat. The blog post notes that medium and long-ranged players will also have a place on Vanguard’s newest map. However, it may take a few players to find all of Desolation’s best sniping locations.





The blog post also includes some tactical advice for Call of Duty: Vanguard players jumping into the Desolation map next week. For example, shotgun-wielding players can parkour their way across the upper levels, taking advantage of Desolation’s numerous climbing opportunities. Meanwhile, snipers should seek out the open corridors along the side of the map and the elevated positions in the North and Southeast. The developer also notes that players can use the plentiful stonework to set up strong defensive positions.

The post also included a few more tips for Call of Duty: Vanguard players jumping into the new map next week. The developers recommend using Mercenaries of Fortune’s new Vargo-S rifle with a drum magazine and close-range attachments. Studying the map’s intricate layout will help players anticipate attacks, and they can use the paths along the edge of the map to avoid Desolation’s central maze. Meanwhile, the labyrinthine center provides cover from snipers and many opportunities to get the jump on opponents.





The blog post also notes that the Jammer Field Upgrade will come in handy around the ruins and that players may want to swap grenades for throwing knives while picking up stealth-focused perks like Ghost and Ninja. Meanwhile, fire can prove highly effective in the tight quarters at the Map’s Center. Call of Duty: Vanguard players can test these tactics themselves when Desolation arrives on July 27th.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

