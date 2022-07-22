Corrie’s David star Jack P Shepherd shares struggles of 13 hour stint on public transport

Coronation Street’s Jack P. Shepherd shared a post by fellow Corrie co-star Colson Smith telling of his nightmare journey on public transport in the heatwave. The star, who plays David Platt on the show, can be seen enjoying a spot of breakfast, after undergoing 13 hours of sitting on public transport to get to London.

The star shared the post with his 389,000 followers which showed him looking relieved to be in the capital.

Colson captioned the photo: “After 13 hours of public transport, he’s made it to London.”

It comes after the heatwave caused travel disruption through the country.

As a result, Jack got stuck on a nightmare train journey from Manchester to London on Wednesday night.

