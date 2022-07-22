Could I have gotten banned from all Apple products? Is that a thing?

I used to take advantage of how lenient and dedicated Apple was to making customers happy. Between the years of 2012 and 2016 I had 3 different models of iPhone and I exchanged each iPhone for a warranty replacement within the first year of my phone contract when there was mounting wrong with it just to get a new phone that had a new battery in it.

When my one year on my Warranty was coming up I was going to the Apple store and say the phone was acting up and they would just give me a brand new device to finish out the rest of the year with a fresh battery. I would renew my phone contract to next year with a new phone and do the same thing, where do year, going to the Apple store and say it was acting up and get a fresh new device for the remainder of the year.

Looking back at it now with a more mature mindset but still curious, if Apple would’ve found out about that back then, or even discovered it now could I have gotten in trouble with them? Trouble meaning banned from Apple products or blacklisted from their services (is that even a thing?), etc. Pretty much labeling me as a high-risk customer and then banning me from their products?