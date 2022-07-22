Daily horoscope for July 23: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Stimulating increased mental activity, a sociable Gemini Moon transit tends to feel breezy and fast. Thoughts might be spinning at a much higher frequency, it’s not often you feel bogged down while under this influence. And while Mercury trines Jupiter, organisation and optimism will prevail, making this a particularly positive day. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for July 23.

Represented by twins, the Gemini zodiac represents a sense of dual perspectives.

While transiting this sign, you might find yourself jumping from one idea, task, or thought, to the next at a speed faster than any other transit.

The Moon School said: “This is due to genuine curiosity and a fascination with life.

“All stories are worth hearing and sharing under this Moon.”

