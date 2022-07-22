Daily horoscope for July 23: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Stimulating increased mental activity, a sociable Gemini Moon transit tends to feel breezy and fast. Thoughts might be spinning at a much higher frequency, it’s not often you feel bogged down while under this influence. And while Mercury trines Jupiter, organisation and optimism will prevail, making this a particularly positive day. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for July 23.
Represented by twins, the Gemini zodiac represents a sense of dual perspectives.
While transiting this sign, you might find yourself jumping from one idea, task, or thought, to the next at a speed faster than any other transit.
The Moon School said: “This is due to genuine curiosity and a fascination with life.
“All stories are worth hearing and sharing under this Moon.”
However, where emotions may have felt a little more turbulent yesterday, the Gemini Moon lacks Leo’s sensitivity, providing a brief respite from the more soul-stirring thoughts.
The Moon School said: “Gemini is an air sign. It governs our thoughts, our mental processes, our connectivity, and communication.
“A Gemini Moon activates those same dimensions of life that people love to fixate on during a Mercury Retrograde.
“With the speedy messenger planet as its ruler, Gemini Moons carry agility, changeability, and a good dose of trickster energy into the cosmic cauldron.”
Echoing the sentiment, Cafe Astrology said: “Our ideas are grand, and our intentions noble. We might receive good news or offers now, and curiosity will grow.
“We’re able to organise our thoughts and ideas and recognise patterns.
“We can also enjoy making plans, lists, and connections now.”
The void Moon continues today until the Moon enters Gemini at 6.12am.
