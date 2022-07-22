Categories
Travel

Dragon boat athletes to experience Florida, others here just for race


Nikolay Valchinkovski cannot wait to party.

Last week, Valchinkovski and his dragon boating teammates took a long, 15 1/2-hour direct flight from Dubai to Miami for the International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships at Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park near the Sarasota-Manatee County line.

The week since has been filled with racing and photographing others out on the water. But the minute their final race is over, Valchinkovski said, it will be time to let loose.

Nikolay Valchinkovski videoing his Dubai teammates. For now it's all business, but the minute final races are over, it's time to let loose. The International Dragon Boat Federation 13th IDBF Club Crew World Championships is being held at Sarasota-Bradenton's Nathan Benderson Park (NBP) from now through Sunday, July 24, 2022. The event is free and open to the public, however, there is a $15 parking charge if you'd like to park on the island. For more information visit 2022ccwc.com. Livestreams of the event visit youtube.com/nathanbendersonparkconservancy.

About half of the 24 athletes that came from Dubai will have to fly back right after the games, but the other half will be living it up in Miami, partying, drinking, clubbing and going to the beach. 

“The more party, the better,” Valchinkovski said, adding that he still hasn’t tried a classic American hamburger.  

The International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships has brought about 3,000 athletes on more than 60 teams from around the world to Nathan Benderson Park, officials said. The competition started Monday, July 18 and runs through Sunday, July 24.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.