‘I’m lucky’ David Jason on personal tragedies and staying healthy – lost wife and friends

Jason’s TV appearance followed public concern about his health.

The star was spotted looking frail last year after attending a performance at the Oxford Playhouse last summer.

The actor also spoke about how he was finding life difficult during the pandemic.

On a Youtube channel, he said: “Hi everyone, I just thought I’d give you some moral support during these very difficult and trying times.

“I mean they are really difficult and trying for everyone, moi included, but stick with it and try to do what the government says.”

READ MORE: Judi Dench: ‘I’m not going to be beaten’ Star on adapting to her ‘ridiculous’ condition