Categories
Celebrities

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier ‘splits from girlfriend’ as he signs up for EastEnders



Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier 'splits from girlfriend' as he signs up for EastEnders
Despite landing his first major acting job Bobby Brazier has reportedly split from model Liberty Love, 21



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.