Categories Celebrities Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier ‘splits from girlfriend’ as he signs up for EastEnders Post author By web.help@express.co.uk (Shashana Brown) Post date July 22, 2022 No Comments on Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier ‘splits from girlfriend’ as he signs up for EastEnders Despite landing his first major acting job Bobby Brazier has reportedly split from model Liberty Love, 21 Source link Related Tags Bobby, Brazier, EastEnders, girlfriend, Goodys, Jade, signs, son’, splits ← Novak Djokovic US Open row spirals as ‘absurd’ Joe Biden backed into a corner by Ted Cruz → Dan Walker left mortified by ‘awkward’ message he sent to wife Sarah after texting blunder Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.