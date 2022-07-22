Krishnan Suthanthiran, Founder/President of TeamBest Global Companies Honored at AAPM’s First Post-Covid Annual Meeting

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com Recipients of the AAPM BEST 2022 Awards. Reverend Jesse Jackson (right) honors Mr. Suthanthiran (left) for his half a century of service and innovative contributions to medicine. Krishnan Suthanthiran (right) accepting award (pictured with Congressman elect Jonathan Jackson (center) and his grandson (left). Mr. Suthanthiran (left) accepts Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Dr. Roger Richardson, President of Rhema University (right).

Awards and Honors Abound at the 64th American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) 2022 Annual Meeting, July 10-14, 2022 held in Washington, DC

We are very proud of our accomplishments and the collaboration with AAPM organizers. TBG Companies have been continuously exhibiting at the AAPM technical/commercial exhibits for 45 years.” — Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TBG Companies & BCF

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — AAPM held its first annual meeting, post-Covid, last week from July 10-14 at the Washington, DC Convention Center. The event was well organized and attended by over 4,600 participants. TeamBest Global Companies (TBG)/Best Cure Foundation (BCF) had a large presence at the AAPM 2022 technical exhibits. TBG was the only company to showcase a variety of products for external beam radiation therapy, brachytherapy, QC/QA and imaging. “We are very proud of our accomplishments and the collaboration with AAPM organizers. TBG Companies have been continuously exhibiting at the AAPM technical/commercial exhibits for 45 years, ever since AAPM instituted the commercial/technical exhibits in 1978. We are delighted with the tremendous amount of interest in TBG products,” stated Mr. Suthanthiran.

Among the many sessions and events at the show, Mr. Suthanthiran provided and presented eight of the ten AAPM BEST 2022 Awards to recipients in person. Two of the awards were given out later. This is an annual tradition for TBG and BCF, one that they will continue next year at the July 2023 AAPM Annual Meeting in Houston, TX.

In recognition of his 50 years (half a century) of service and innovative contributions to medicine, Mr. Suthanthiran was honored by Reverend Jesse Jackson and his son, congressman-elect Jonathan Jackson, on July 11th at the Madison Hotel in Washington, DC with a trophy. In addition, Mr. Suthanthiran was invited to the Washington, DC offices of Congressman Danny Davis and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi where he was honored with medals of recognition for his service, support and contributions to the field of medicine.

The president of Rhema University, Dr. Roger Richardson, and its Board of Trustees honored Mr. Suthanthiran at the AAPM 2022 Exhibit Hall with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration for his lifetime achievements in businesses.

Mr. Suthanthiran wishes to thank all of the organizers, fellow exhibitors and attendees along with his team members for their support, help, cooperation and dedication in all of his accomplishments. He believes that it is truly a team effort.

AAPM’s 2023 Annual Meeting will be held in Houston, TX, July 23-27, 2023.

TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.

The TeamBest family of companies has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, radiation oncology, blood irradiation, vascular therapy, imaging, and medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies to the global healthcare and research industries.

Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented individuals and offers thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, please visit www.teambest.com.