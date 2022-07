OTTAWA, Kan. – The Ottawa University men’s tennis program is pleased to announce the signing of Santiago Tartaglia for the 2022-23 season. He is from Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela and attended San Gabriel Arcangel.

Tartaglia represented Venezuela at the junior world cup and won an average of 10 tournaments a year.

Tartaglia is the son of Ernesto Tartaglia and Mayra Solares and plans to major in sports management. He played club for Complejo de Tennis Carabobo for coach Otto Sarquis.