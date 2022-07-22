Surprise Billie Eilish Song ‘TV’ References Roe v. Wade Overturn: LISTEN

Billie Eilish has made fans happier than ever with the surprise release of new music.

The Grammy-winner dropped her new EP entitled Guitar Songs on July 21 and it contains two new songs.

The first of which is a song called “TV,” which directly references the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade. Across the song, she sings: “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer said that the line about Roe vs. Wade was actually written several weeks before it was officially overturned, as “a placeholder of doom.”

“I mean, it was the day of Glastonbury that it happened, and… we were at this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass,” she said. “My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, ‘They overturned it.’ We all were just like… God, it was like a curtain of doom. I mean, there was almost no even reaction. I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn’t happen. We wrote that line when the news got out about the fact that they’re considering overturning it, and we wrote that line then. It’s a really scary world right now.”

The EP also features an additional track, that one is called “The 30th” and it tells the story of an apparent car accident and subsequent hospitalization, as well as the fear Eilish felt in the aftermath.

Guitar Songs came about because she’d been looking through her voice memos and found some recordings that she’d forgotten about, but loved.

She did note in the interview with Zane Lowe that these are the only two new songs that she has under her belt at the moment. However, she did share that she and her brother Finneas do want to make another album next year.

Eilish’s previously release – Happier Than Ever – was a huge success and scored a total of seven Grammy nominations . Moreover, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 238,000 album-equivalent units.

Listen to “TV” and “The 30th” below:

Songs That Dominated the Billboard Charts