T-Mobile bundles Apple business services with iPhones and 5G


T-Mobile and Apple have launched a new tariff in the US for small businesses that combines devices, wireless connectivity, and enterprise-grade applications and support, hoping to capitalise on demand for flexible and mobile working.

Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone includes an iPhone 13 handset with 200GB of 5G data and Apple Business Essentials, a package of device management software, support and cloud backup and storage.



