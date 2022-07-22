Thomas Tuchel ready to block Azpilicueta to Barcelona as Chelsea boss admits ‘annoyance’

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is ready to block Cesar Azpilicueta’s dream transfer to Barcelona and has admitted his annoyance over the La Liga giants’ pursuit. The Blues could be set to play hardball over their captain’s future, with Tuchel unwilling to let him leave for less than his worth.

Barcelona hope to recruit Azpilicueta this summer after already luring Andreas Christensen away from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer. And Spanish reports have suggested the proposed fee for the Chelsea skipper, who turns 33 this year, is worth no more than £5million.

The Blaugrana have tabled a two-year contract offer for Azpilicueta, who wants to return to his homeland and a move to the Nou Camp. However, when asked by the media whether their pursuit of the Spain international has annoyed him, Tuchel admitted: “Maybe a little bit.”

He explained that he wasn’t ready to let Azpilicueta seal his desired move, suggesting Barcelona’s offer is lower than his value due to his illustrious status for club and country. Tuchel has used Chelsea’s £34m deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, of the same age range and stature as Azpilicueta, as a guideline for the club’s asking price.

