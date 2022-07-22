Tragedy as 14-month-old baby dies after being left in sweltering car alone for entire day

The 14-month-old was reportedly left alone in his father’s car that was parked in the car park at his workplace. His father supposedly “forgot” to drop his baby off at nursery before going to work.

The baby was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in the car park in Bordes, France.

The father of the child, an employee of the aeronautics company Safran, had planned on dropping off the baby at nursery before going to work but forgot.

Pau public prosecutor Cécile Gensac said in a statement: “”Initial investigations suggest that the baby died of suffocation and dehydration.”

An investigation has been launched into the baby’s death.