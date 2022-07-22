Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

This image from 2007 shows logs and wood chips outside a Stora Enso paper mill in Finland. The firm says it’s “one of the largest private forest owners in the world.”

Northvolt will partner with Stora Enso to develop batteries that incorporate components produced using wood sourced from forests in the Nordic region.

A joint development agreement between the firms will see them work together on the production of a battery containing an anode made from something called lignin-based hard carbon. An anode is a crucial part of a battery, alongside the cathode and electrolyte.

In a statement Friday, electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt and Stora Enso — which specializes in packaging and paper products, among other things — described lignin as a “plant-derived polymer found in the cell walls of dry-land plants.” According to the companies, trees are made up of 20% to 30% lignin, which functions as a binder.

“The aim is to develop the world’s first industrialized battery featuring [an] anode sourced entirely from European raw materials,” the companies said.

Breaking the plans down, Stora Enso will supply Lignode, which is its lignin-based anode material. Northvolt will focus on cell design, the development of production processes and technology scale-up.

The companies said the Lignode would come from “sustainably managed forests.” Stora Enso says it’s “one of the largest private forest owners in the world.”

Johanna Hagelberg, Stora Enso’s executive vice president for biomaterials, said its lignin-based hard carbon would “secure the strategic European supply of anode raw material” and serve “the sustainable battery needs for applications from mobility to stationary energy storage.”