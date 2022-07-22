Woman attacked, has her vehicle stolen in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A man attacked a homeowner in her garage and stole her car, police in Wolcott told Channel 3.

The victim, Barbara Manning, said she thought her husband was entering the garage. However, it was a stranger who forcefully knocked her to the ground and took off in her SUV.

“I’ve been living in that house for 63 years. Never had a problem. Now all of a sudden somebody come and take my car,” Manning said.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed video of the suspect walking along Grove Avenue around 9 a.m. on Thursday, moments before the attack.

“He didn’t say nothing, but he looked like he was on drugs though. When I come out the door and he looked at me and that’s when he pushed me back. He put the key in there and kept going,” Manning told Channel 3.

Wolcott police said they found the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer abandoned in Waterbury have been examining it for evidence.

“He left DNA. He wasn’t wearing gloves or anything. His fingerprints were all over, so as soon as we are able to match that up, you know, we should be able to identify him. I’m just very happy that the woman was not injured. She didn’t get hurt luckily,” said Chief Ed Stephens, Wolcott Police Department.

As for Manning, she said she’s grateful she wasn’t hurt and glad to have her new car back. However, she still feels unsettled.

“I’m still shaken but ill get over it,” she said.

