Wordle 399 July 23 HINTS: Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

If you need a little help solving Wordle 399 for July 23, then you’ve come to the right place! The first puzzle of the weekend, Wordle 399 is a tricky teaser that’s bound to end a winning streak or two. Fortunately, Express Online is here with a selection of spoiler-free hints for Wordle 399 on July 23. Just head to the bottom of the page for the latest clues, and remember to check back tomorrow for more Wordle hints.

The perfect game for a relaxing weekend, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses. It’s tricky, but certainly not impossible, especially if you follow these tips.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 399 on July 23…