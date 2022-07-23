9 Star Wars Creatures That Would Make Wonderful Pets

With Andor on the way next month from Disney+, Star Wars fans have plenty of new characters and creatures to meet. Ever since its first installment, A New Hope, each new movie or show in the franchise has brought new beasts to love due to the creativity and innovation of its design team and costume artisans, making fans consider how they’d fit in with life on Earth.

For the most part, droids seem to fill the function of pets. Earth is a bit behind when it comes to developing protocol droids with highly refined personalities, so our own planet’s furry friends will have to do. But even the most exotic Earth pets would struggle to compete with the inviting menagerie of Star Wars.

Porg





Porgs appeared en masse to provide digital cover for the rock penguins that abounded on the Ahch-To shooting location of The Last Jedi, and while the fandom mostly agreed on their cuteness, they came to serve as a symbol of the highly divisive film, if not the entire sequel trilogy.

But at the same time, they’re utterly adorable. But even if fans can’t adopt the real thing, Porg mugs are available at Galaxy’s Edge stalls in Disney parks. Close enough.

Loth-Cat





Loth-cats came to the Star Wars family through the Filoniverse, and are about as near to Earth counterparts as a counterpart can get. First introduced in Rebels and appearing in The Mandalorian, Loth-cats wandered the planet of Lothal. Closer to this universe, they’re seen in Galaxy’s Edge stalls at Disney parks.





They’re ugly-cute, and a Loth-cat in the house would surely reduce any rodent population. Given their claws alone, Loth-cats seem to act more viciously than Earth cats and prowl about as mini-lions, roaming grasslands and eating carnivorously. They’re probably excellent pouncers, so might as well put that to use for pest control and entertainment in the home.

Massiff





Animals in Star Wars are often used as beasts of burden, supervillain set pieces, or means of attack rather than companions. Occasionally they’d fulfill multiple roles at once, such as in The Mandalorian, when massiffs were portrayed as fierce guard animals, but one snuggled up to Din Djarin once he communicated that he meant no harm.





The massiff in question was owned by a tribe of Tusken Raiders, whose reputation also underwent a makeover in the series. Massiffs were also used as trackers and guarders during the Clone Wars, and it’s encouraging to potential Earth-owners to see that they like being petted as much as the next dog-like creature with spines on its back. Massiffs are gnarly in every sense of the word, scary and cool, they’d be the hit of the office party or play date.

Eopie





Gentle eopies are most closely associated with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although the novel is no longer canon, one of these beasts (and her baby) featured prominently in Kenobi. They’re primarily found on Tatooine, although they conveniently also show up near Galaxy’s Edge in the Disney parks.





Eopies bring to mind camels, particularly when they kneel, and sure enough, camels were used for shooting Obi-Wan Kenobi when the hero Jedi travelled the sands of the Dune Sea, with Ewan McGregor bonding with his camel mount, Silas, during production, according to Gagadget. No one can possibly blame McGregor for this, even a fake eopie to pet and take to the grocery beats gridlock traffic any time.

Varactyl





Most Star Wars fans could pick a varactyl out of a lineup, but couldn’t name it for all the credits in the galaxy. Obi-Wan Kenobi rode one named Boga on Utapau when he was in battle with General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith. Boga’s most important trait was that she was cool to look at and was one of the few creatures in the universe to render Obi-Wan Kenobi even more awesome.





With their raptor-like appearance, varactlys splendidly carry an apex predator vibe, despite being herbivores. What’s more, they are fantastic climbers, making them both practical and attractive.

Rancor





Rancors are one of the most dangerous creatures in the Star Wars universe, the most notorious example of this being attempting to eat Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi. Yet, in the novelization, Luke senses through the Force that the creature is not evil, but simply hungry.

Casual fans began to view rancors as potential pets when Omega rode a baby Rancor, Muchi, in Bad Batch. Boba Fett was gifted one by the Hutts when it was revealed that rancors bond with the first being they see. Boba, of course, took advantage full of this, as anyone would. Rancors would not only make great modes of transport but loyal protectors.

Vulptex





Vulpitces (the plural word for vulptex) were destined to play a fading second when it came to creatures introduced in the sequel trilogy. There’s just no jousting with a Porg when it comes to cuteness, but these crystalline wolves proved far more useful to the plot.

Found on salty Crait, the vulptex led (maybe on purpose, maybe not) the remnants of the Resistance to a secondary exit, which saved them from encroaching First Order baddies. Vulpitces, even when not accidentally useful, are gorgeous. With proper lighting, they’re a fabulous addition to formal dinner parties or an evening of streaming and chilling. That has to be worth whatever they’d add to the food bill.

Blurrg





Blurrgs seem to function as a cross between a space bull and a space whale, having excellent strength and good speed despite looking absolutely ridiculous. They’ve appeared in Thrawn-related audiobooks, as well as Rebels, The Clone Wars, The High Republic, and The Mandalorian.

They seem useful as mounts and farm animals, however, and were ridden by the stylish Twi’leks, which is an excellent recommendation. A pet blurrg could be considered either ugly or cute, and they seem to need a lot of space to be their best selves. But they seem like far more fun to ride than rental scooters, so even urbanites would likely enjoy a blurrg in the family.





Fathier





Fathiers are the equivalent of horses in the Star Wars universe and are considered cuter than even Baby Yoda. They were used like greyhounds for racing purposes in the gambling city of Canto Bight. Quite some time in The Last Jedi was spent on fathiers, particularly a scene in which Rose and Finn managed to (very temporarily) free some during one of many side quests.

While not only being adorable to look at and making a generally good companion, fathiers would be excellent for riding. Their speed and stability would be ideal for a number of everyday situations.

