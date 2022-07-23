Arsenal boss Arteta makes statement on how many more signings he wants after Zinchenko

A host of players have returned to Arsenal after loan spells away from the club last season. Hector Bellerin is keen on a return to Spain after spending last term at Real Betis.

Nicolas Pepe will be allowed to leave the club if a suitable offer comes in. Bernd Leno was in talks over a move to Fulham but that deal has stalled over Arsenal’s asking price for the Germany goalkeeper.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are also back at the club. The academy graduates have both entered the final year of their contracts.