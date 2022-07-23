Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis signs Sota Minami for 2022-23 campaign – Clarksville Online – Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information

APSU Men’s Tennis – Austin Peay State University – logo

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men's tennis coach Ross Brown has added Sota Minami to the Governors' roster for the 2022-23 season.

Minami was a two-time high school tournament champion at Aioi Gakuin High School under head coach Kimito Arai.