Bowel cancer symptoms: The feeling just ‘before’ opening your bowels that’s a major sign

This is a useful way of checking whether there are any lumps in your tummy or bottom (rectum).

“The tests can be uncomfortable, and many people find an examination of their bottom a bit embarrassing, but they take less than a minute,” the NHS adds.

Are you at risk?

The exact cause of bowel cancer is unknown. However, research has shown several factors may make you more likely to develop it.

Your risk of developing bowel (colon and rectal) cancer depends on many things including age, genetics and lifestyle factors.