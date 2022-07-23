Cancer warning: The ‘most important risk factor’ for stomach cancer – ‘difficult to avoid’

Stomach cancer occurs when damaged cells start to proliferate in the inner lining of the organ. Left untreated, this eventually leads to the formation of tumours. Unfortunately, the condition rarely produces clear warning signs until it’s in the advanced stages, but some cases can be avoided. An infection from Helicobacter Pylori may be the most important risk factor for the disease.

According to recent findings, more than a third of patients are diagnosed with cancer only after being rushed to A&E with severe symptoms.

Siteman Cancer Center explains: “Though fairly rare in the United States, stomach cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide.

“The most important risk factor for stomach cancer is infection with a bacterium called Helicobacter Pylori.”

This type of bacteria specifically infects the stomach, damaging the tissue inside the organ and the first part of the small intestine.

