Carol Vorderman shares sweet announcement about daughter as fans rush to support her 

Earlier this year, the former Countdown star shared her pride as Katie passed her exams, 44 years since Carol studied engineering at the same prestigious institution.

“Have rarely been as happy as right now. It’s like driving for miles and all the lights are on green,” she wrote, alongside a beaming selfie.

“My girl katie.science. Grafter. Brilliant. Scientist. Funny. Stunning.

“She passed her PHD in nanotechnology @cambridgeuniversity, I couldn’t be prouder of more hungover,” she added.