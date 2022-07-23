Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon to speak about relationship

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon are set to open up on their relationship for the first time, just weeks after going Instagram official.

The singer-turned-swimmer has stunned plenty of people to make it onto Australia’s Commonwealth Games team at all but it’s his partnership with record-breaking swimming megastar McKeon which is bound to turn heads.

Channel 7’s Spotlight will feature the pair as they speak about their relationship for the first time on Sunday night, dishing on how they inspire each other and the scrutiny which has followed their young partnership.

“They weren‘t at all what I was expecting,” Channel 7 reporter Denham Hitchcock explained.

“Our most decorated Olympian Emma McKeon is charmingly shy and almost dismissive of her superhuman haul of 11 Olympic medals.

“While Cody Simpson – fresh from the states and a pop superstar life hanging with the Biebs and Hollywood royalty, is amazingly grounded, respectful and thankful for his opportunities. Radiant is the word I would use to describe them. Young, beautiful, fit, healthy, head over heels into each other and about to represent their country on the world stage – what’s not to love.

“It’s definitely the romance of the moment, not without its controversy and not without its tabloid headlines. In a wide ranging interview, we discuss the lot.”

Cody’s mum Angie told Woman’s Day earlier in the week she loved their match up.

“I adore them as a couple, and they’re lovely friends to boot,” she said.

“Being on the Australian team together makes my heart sing – she’s there for Cody for all the right reasons.

“She’s a few years older – her maturity and cool head are the sort of qualities Cody adores in a woman.

“They’re two beautiful souls who fit together so well.

“With those gorgeous smiles, they’re like a couple of Cheshire cats — as mum, that makes me so happy.”

McKeon is 27, Simpson 25.

But the pair went Instagram official earlier this month, posting a photo of themselves shopping in Barcelona.

McKeon and Simpson have mainly kept private about their relationship, although the Olympic champ was on the scene when the former musician found out he had made his first Aussie team.

They also stepped out for the premiere of the Elvis biopic in Queensland last month.

McKeon was the star of the Australian Tokyo Olympic team, coming away with seven medals, including four golds.

Adding her four medals from Rio, McKeon became the most decorated Olympian in Australian history with a tally of five golds, two silvers and four bronze.

McKeon, who needs just three gold medals to become the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all-time, is competing in nine events.

She will take part in four individual events in Birmingham — the 50m and 100m freestyle, and 50m and 100m butterfly — and five relays — the 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, the mixed 4x100m freestyle, 4x100m medley and the mixed 4×100 medley.

McKeon comes from a swimming family — her mum Susie swam at the Comm Games, her dad Ron won four Comm Games golds and was a two-time Olympian, her brother David is also an Olympian and her uncle Rob Woodhouse was a two-time Olympian.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she said her family always had her back.

“They were always there,” she said. “They’ve always shown me they love me no matter what — whether I swim or don’t swim, they just want me to be happy, and I think that’s why I’m still swimming, to be honest. In my younger years, I went through quitting and coming back, quitting and coming back.

“My parents were like, ‘Maybe swimming’s just not for you. Stop and go do something else that makes you happy’.”

Simpson made his first Australian team for the Commonwealth Games and will swim the 100m butterfly after finishing third at the Australian trials.

It sparked a drama at the trials when Kyle Chalmers swam the 100m butterfly, finishing second, while Simpson came third.

The result meant Chalmers qualified for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, while Simpson only qualified for the latter.

Chalmers could have stood aside to give Simpson valuable international experience but decided not to and missed the semi finals in a time more than a second slower than his Aussie trial time.

The time Simpson recorded during the Australian championships would also have been enough for him to qualify for the semi-finals.

Speculation was it was a love triangle after Chalmers was linked to McKeon last year, although the 100m champion slammed the rumours as “pathetic”.