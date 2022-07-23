Colquitt players win 12 divisions in GRPA state tennis tournament

MOULTRIE — Colquitt County players won 12 division titles in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s state tennis tournament that concluded Wednesday at Packer Park.

Four other divisions were won by players from Coffee, Ware and Jeff Davis counties.

Players representing Appling and Wayne counties also participated.

Colquitt County singles division winners were Nora Bacon, Hank Dykes, Jackson Miles, Scarlett Allegood, Wesley Montgomery, Jayley Johnson and Joshua Scroggins.

Doubles championships went to the Colquitt County teams of Bacon and Dykes, Jackson Lasseter and Jackson Miles, Scarlett Allegood and Libba Dykes, Jack Taunton and Parker Anderson and Anderson and Frances Bius.

Singles Results:

• 8U Boys: Fletcher Daughtrey (M-C) over Cooper Brooks (Ware) 6-3,6-2; Tucker Miles (M-C) over Betts (D-C)

6-2,6-2;

Semifinals – Hank Dykes (M-C) over Daughtrey (D-C) 6-2,6-3; Thigpen( Ware) over Miles (M-C) 6-2,7-5.

Finals – Dykes (M-C) over Thigpen (Ware) 6-2,6-2.

• 8U Girls: Finals – Nora Bacon (M-C) over Aralin Brulte (D-C) 6-2,6-2.

• 10U Boys: Jackson Lasseter (M-C) over J.Betts (D- C) 6-3,6-3. Wyatt Lasseter (M-C) over Patel (D-C) 6-1,6-2.

Semifinals – Brock (Appling) over J.Lasseter (M-C) 6-4,6-2.

Jackson Miles over W. Lasseter (M-C) 6-2,6-1.

Finals: J. Miles(M-C) over Brock (Appling) 6-1,6-4.

• 10U Girls: Scarlett Allegood (M-C) over Ricketson (D-C) 6-0,6-0; Libba Dykes (M-C) over Taylor (D-C) 6-1,6-1.

Finals – Allegood (M-C) over Dykes (M-C) 6-0,6-0.

• 12U Boys: Semifinals Tyler (Ware) over Harrison

Lampman (M-C) 6-3,3-6,10-5.

• 12U Girls: Morgan(D-C) over Allie Cannon(M-C) 4-2,ret.;

Catherine Cannon (M-C) over Todman (Ware) 6-3,6-4;

Ragle (D-C) over Lauren Nelms (M-C) 6-2,6-4;

Semifinals: Long (Wayne) over C. Cannon 6-1,6-2.

• 14U Boys: Long (M-C) over Bailee Fountain( M-C) 6-2,6-0; Parker Anderson (M-C) over Mack Lott (D-C) 6-3,6-4; Wesley Montgomery (M-C) over Jebb Thomas (Appling) 6-1,6-5;

Semifinals: Long (Appling) over Anderson (M-C) 6-0,6-0;

Montgomery (M-C) over Taunton (M-C) 6-3,7-5;

Finals – Montgomery (M-C) over Long (Apppling)

6-2,6-0.

• 14U Girls: Semifinals : Mims ( J.D.) over Arlin Smith (M-C) 6-0,6-0; Palmer(D-C) over Frances Bius (M-C) 6-2,6-2.

• 16U Girls: Semifinals: Jayley Johnson (M-C)

over Patel (D-C) 6-0,6-0;

Finals – Johnson (M-C) over Emily Lampman (M-C) 6-3,4-6,10-6.

• 16U Boys: Finals – Joshua Scroggins (M-C) over Bennett Lairsey (M-C) 6-0,6-0.

Doubles Results:

• 8U Boys: Finals -Thigpen/Brooks (Ware) over T.Miles/Dykes 6-4,6-3.

• 10U Boys: Finals – J.Miles/J.Lasseter (M-C)

over Patel/J.Betts (D-C) 6-0,6-0.

• 10U Girls: Finals – Allegood/L.Dykes (M-C) over

Ricketson/Taylor (D-C) 6-0,6-0.

• 12U Girls: Finals – Brulte/Morgan (D-C) over Nelms/C.Cannon (M-C) 6-7(7/5),6-1,10-7.

• 14U Boys: Finals – Taunton/Anderson (M-C) over Fountain/Montgomery (M-C)7-3,6-1.

• 14U Mixed Doubles: Anderson/Bius (M-C) over Lott/ Palmer(D-C) 6-3,7-6(7-4).

• 8U Mixed Doubles: Bacon/H.Dykes (M-C) over Brulte/K.Betts (D-C) 6-2,6-2.