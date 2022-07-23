Comey, McCabe, Page and Strzok dropped from Trump’s sprawling civil lawsuit

Judge Donald Middlebrooks granted the Justice Department’s request to substitute itself as defendants for the former FBI officials, after finding that Trump’s lawsuit covered actions that they took while acting within the scope of their government employment.

This is a victory for the former FBI officials, who no longer have to battle Trump in the civil litigation, which many legal experts have panned as a meritless stunt filled with Trump’s political grievances and self-serving conspiracy theories.

In addition to Comey and McCabe, the judge dismissed the lawsuit against former top FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level FBI attorney who pleaded guilty to altering an official document that was used in the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe. (McCabe is a CNN law enforcement analyst.)

The judge did not rule on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the sprawling lawsuit against the ex-FBI defendants, or similar requests made by the other more than 20 defendants.