Consumers are shelling out an average $10,000 more for used cars than if prices were ‘normal,’ research shows

It’s no secret that used-car prices have skyrocketed over the last two years amid an industry turned upside down by supply-chain issues and reduced new-car inventory.

But how much extra are consumers paying? An average of $10,046 more — 43% — than if typical depreciation expectations were in play, according to a June 30 snapshot of prices in the “Return to Normal” index released by CoPilot, a car shopping app.

The average price tag for a used vehicle is $33,341, a 0.5% increase from May and just $172 below the peak in March, the CoPilot research shows. If depreciation forecasts had held true, the average price would be $23,295, according to CoPilot’s index.

“Despite signs of a slowing economy, rising interest rates and high fuel prices, the used-car market is holding firm,” said CoPilot CEO and founder Pat Ryan.

Consumer buying remains strong at least partly due to spillover demand from the new-car market. Supply-chain issues — primarily an ongoing shortage of computer chips — have left dealer lots with fewer new vehicles to sell.