Denison Genealogical Society to meet July 27

Grayson County, Texas — The Denison Genealogical Society of Denison, Grayson County, Texas will meet Wednesday, July 27 in the R C Vaughn Community Room of Frontier Village located at U.S. 75 and Loy Lake Road in Loy Lake Park.

The guest speaker will be Ron Butler, who will speak on

“The Use of DNA in Genealogy.”

Visitors are welcome. Come join us!

The Denison Genealogical Society meets the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information or inquiries, see Facebook page Denison Genealogical Society, Denison, Grayson County, Tx., email denisongenealogy@yahoo.com or write to P. O. Box 1194, Denison, Texas 75021.