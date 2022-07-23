Domino’s offers $10,000 reward after delivery driver shot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Domino’s is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the person who shot a delivery driver last week in Akron.

Franchise owner Kelly Dyck said he wants to incentivize the community after the frightening ordeal that seriously injured a 19-year-old driver who has been working for Domino’s for several months.

“Hopefully, it encourages someone that may not have wanted to step forward to step forward and help bring the people that did this to justice,” Dyck said.

The reward is on top of a reward of up to $5,000 from Summit County Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest and an indictment.

The driver, who does not want to be identified, told News 5 he’s recovering at home after suffering four gunshot wounds to his back and right arm.

“I got hit right in the elbow so I’m unable to use my wrist currently,” he said. “It’s putting an emotional toll, mentally on me trying to cope with the fact that I’m unable to use my right arm.”

He was attempting to make a delivery after 10 p.m. on Grace Avenue in West Akron on July 15.

Suddenly, several teens or young men came out of an abandoned house. Others came from behind the house and the group demanded the pizza worker’s car, according to the victim.

Instead, the driver chucked the pizza at someone holding a shotgun and tried to run away.

“They didn’t ask for money or nothing like that. They just wanted my car and when I was unable to give that to them, his friend said, ‘Blast him,'” the victim recounted. “I started like sprinting down the driveway and that’s when he fired his gun and hit me in the back.”

The victim, who was treated at Summa Akron City Hospital, was unable to get good descriptions of the suspects. No one has been arrested.

With the suspects still on the run, there is added concern for other delivery drivers from both police and pizza shops.

“This is kind of next level. There’s just no need to shoot someone over $20 and a pizza,” Dyck said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.