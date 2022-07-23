Experts seek enabling environment for young talents | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Governments at all level in the country have been urged to provide an enabling environment for young talents to thrive and contribute to national development.

Experts in different genres of art made the call recently at a training session for young talents in lkoyi, Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sylverscreen Integrated Concepts Limited, Sylvester Aguddah, who is committed to training young talents in schools and workshops on arts media, including collage, mixed media, digital painting, sketches, photo art and photography, urged the federal, state and local councils to build and fund art villages, revive the textile and paint industries, and also revamp the electricity sector.

Affrornaments CEO, lfeanyichukwu Oraemeka, who also spoke at the event, explained that the Art Connect Africa “was birthed to promote the exhibition of decorative arts alongside fine arts and to give opportunity to the artists to exhibit their works to the public. It interprets, explores and presents the ingenuity of African arts and crafts.

“The platform is ready to empower young artists without platforms to showcase their works, tell their African stories and remain relevant in the industry.”

According to her, Affrornaments, as a creative enterprise, creates African inspired ornaments and more.

Oraemeka added products offered by the outfit included curatorial services, original artworks, unique Afrocentric ornaments (for body and spaces), ethnic and live edge furniture.

On his part, CEO of Ablesworth Pottery, Adeola Obagun, said the outfit has taken back pottery to schools, adding that it has empowered 2000 people with ceramic and clay skills since inception.