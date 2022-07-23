Categories
Famous Couples That I Wouldn’t Believe Were Ever Actually Together Unless I Saw These Pictures


1.

Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner dated from 2010-2012.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

2.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling were together from 2001-2003.


Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

3.

Deryck Whibley and Paris Hilton dated in 2003.


Rodrigo Varela / WireImage

4.

Julie Bowen and David Spade dated from 2002-2003.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

5.

Josh Groban and January Jones were together from 2003-2006.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

6.

And January Jones and Jeremy Piven who had a thing in 2010.

7.

Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins dated sometime in 2011.


Francois Durand / Getty Images

8.

Jessica Biel and Chris Evans were a couple from 2001-2006.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

9.

Also, Chris Evans and Christina Ricci dated briefly in 2007.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

10.

Anddd Christina Ricci and Adam Goldberg, who were together from 2004-2007.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage for GLAAD

11.

Annnddd Adam Goldberg and Natasha Lyonne, who dated from 2001-2005.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

12.

David Gallagher and Megan Fox dated from 2003-2004.

13.

Ryan Phillippe and Amanda Seyfried dated in 2011.

14.

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin were together in 2009.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

15.

Nicky Hilton and Ian Somerhalder dated in 2004.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

16.

Stacy Keibler and George Clooney were together from 2011-2013.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

17.

Kristen Johnson and Ryan Reynolds dated in 1999.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

18.

Zoë Kravitz and Penn Badgley were together from 2011-2013.

19.

Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick dated from 2002-2004.


Jim Spellman / WireImage for Harrison & Shriftm

20.

Ashley Greene and Joe Jonas dated from 2010-2011.


Denise Truscello / WireImage

21.

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough were together from 2010-2013.


Todd Williamson / WireImage

22.

Aaron Paul and Samaire Armstrong (from The O.C.) dated from 2001-2002.

23.

Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio dated in 2011.


Lupa / Revolver / Backgrid

24.

Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez dated from 2010-2011.


Tiffany Rose / Getty Images

25.

And Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez dated in 2009.


Nydailynews / Getty Images

26.

Naomi Campbell and Usher dated in 2004.

27.

Topher Grace and Anne Hathaway were together from 1999-2001.


J. P. Aussenard / WireImage

28.

Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison were together from 2001-2004.

29.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk were together from 2010-2015.


Denis Doyle / Getty Images

30.

Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano were together from 2005-2008.

31.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry were married and divorced between 2010-2011.


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

32.

Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts dated from 2011-2012.

33.

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were together from 2008-2015.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

34.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian were married and divorced between 2010-2011.

35.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie were together from 2004-2017.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

36.

Dev Patel and Freida Pinto were together from 2008-2014.


Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for BlackBerry

37.

Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff dated from 2012-2013.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ

38.

Kristin Davis and Liev Schreiber dated from 2000-2003.

39.

Johnny Simmons and Emma Watson dated in 2011.

40.

Sean Penn and Scarlett Johansson dated in 2011.

41.

Also Sean Penn and Charlize Theron dated from 2013-2015.


Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

42.

Rosario Dawson and Jason Lewis dated from 2004-2006

43.

Michael Buble and Emily Blunt were together from 2005-2008.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

44.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Chris Klein dated from 2006-2008.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

45.

Ashley Olsen and Justin Bartha were together from 2008-2011.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

46.

Serena Williams and Brett Ratner dated from 2004-2006.

47.

Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise were together from 2001-2004.

48.

Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan were together from 2003-2005.


Niki Nikolova / FilmMagic

49.

Joaquin Phoenix and Liv Tyler dated from 1997-1998.


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

50.

Cherry Jones and Sarah Paulson were together from 2004-2009.

51.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose dated in 2017.


James Devaney / GC Images

52.

JC Chasez and Eva Longoria dated in 2004.

53.

LeAnn Rimes and Andrew Keegan were together from 1998-2001.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

54.

Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav dated in 2004.

55.

Colin Hanks and Busy Philipps dated in 1997.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

56.

Fiona Shaw and Saffron Burrows were together from 2002-2005.

57.

John Mayer and Jennifer Love Hewitt dated in 2002.

58.

And John Mayer and Minka Kelly dated in 2008.


James Devaney / WireImage

59.

Also John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston dated from 2008-2009.

60.

Jerry O’Connell and Giuliana Rancic (when she was Giuliana DePandi) dated from 2003-2004.

61.

And finally, Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Martin dated in 2001.



