Famous Couples That I Wouldn’t Believe Were Ever Actually Together Unless I Saw These Pictures

1.
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner dated from 2010-2012.
2.
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling were together from 2001-2003.
3.
Deryck Whibley and Paris Hilton dated in 2003.
4.
Julie Bowen and David Spade dated from 2002-2003.
5.
Josh Groban and January Jones were together from 2003-2006.
6.
And January Jones and Jeremy Piven who had a thing in 2010.
7.
Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins dated sometime in 2011.
8.
Jessica Biel and Chris Evans were a couple from 2001-2006.
9.
Also, Chris Evans and Christina Ricci dated briefly in 2007.
10.
Anddd Christina Ricci and Adam Goldberg, who were together from 2004-2007.
11.
Annnddd Adam Goldberg and Natasha Lyonne, who dated from 2001-2005.
12.
David Gallagher and Megan Fox dated from 2003-2004.
13.
Ryan Phillippe and Amanda Seyfried dated in 2011.
14.
Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin were together in 2009.
15.
Nicky Hilton and Ian Somerhalder dated in 2004.
16.
Stacy Keibler and George Clooney were together from 2011-2013.
17.
Kristen Johnson and Ryan Reynolds dated in 1999.
18.
Zoë Kravitz and Penn Badgley were together from 2011-2013.
19.
Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick dated from 2002-2004.
20.
Ashley Greene and Joe Jonas dated from 2010-2011.
21.
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough were together from 2010-2013.
22.
Aaron Paul and Samaire Armstrong (from The O.C.) dated from 2001-2002.
23.
Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio dated in 2011.
24.
Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez dated from 2010-2011.
25.
And Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez dated in 2009.
26.
Naomi Campbell and Usher dated in 2004.
27.
Topher Grace and Anne Hathaway were together from 1999-2001.
28.
Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison were together from 2001-2004.
29.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk were together from 2010-2015.
30.
Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano were together from 2005-2008.
31.
Russell Brand and Katy Perry were married and divorced between 2010-2011.
32.
Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts dated from 2011-2012.
33.
Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were together from 2008-2015.
34.
Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian were married and divorced between 2010-2011.
35.
Josh Duhamel and Fergie were together from 2004-2017.
36.
Dev Patel and Freida Pinto were together from 2008-2014.
37.
Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff dated from 2012-2013.
38.
Kristin Davis and Liev Schreiber dated from 2000-2003.
39.
Johnny Simmons and Emma Watson dated in 2011.
40.
Sean Penn and Scarlett Johansson dated in 2011.
41.
Also Sean Penn and Charlize Theron dated from 2013-2015.
42.
Rosario Dawson and Jason Lewis dated from 2004-2006
43.
Michael Buble and Emily Blunt were together from 2005-2008.
44.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Chris Klein dated from 2006-2008.
45.
Ashley Olsen and Justin Bartha were together from 2008-2011.
46.
Serena Williams and Brett Ratner dated from 2004-2006.
47.
Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise were together from 2001-2004.
48.
Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan were together from 2003-2005.
49.
Joaquin Phoenix and Liv Tyler dated from 1997-1998.
50.
Cherry Jones and Sarah Paulson were together from 2004-2009.
51.
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose dated in 2017.
52.
JC Chasez and Eva Longoria dated in 2004.
53.
LeAnn Rimes and Andrew Keegan were together from 1998-2001.
54.
Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav dated in 2004.
55.
Colin Hanks and Busy Philipps dated in 1997.
56.
Fiona Shaw and Saffron Burrows were together from 2002-2005.
57.
John Mayer and Jennifer Love Hewitt dated in 2002.
58.
And John Mayer and Minka Kelly dated in 2008.
59.
Also John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston dated from 2008-2009.
60.
Jerry O’Connell and Giuliana Rancic (when she was Giuliana DePandi) dated from 2003-2004.
61.
And finally, Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Martin dated in 2001.
Source link