Following Ricky Martin’s Nephew Dropping His Claims Against The Singer, Ricky’s Husband Jwan Yosef Broke His Silence

Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin‘s husband, made a post in support of the singer following his court case being dismissed.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Ricky’s nephew had been granted a restraining order against the singer under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law — following claims that the two had engaged in a seven-month relationship that ended with his nephew having “fears for his safety.” Ricky’s lawyer vehemently denied the allegations at the time.
Yesterday, Ricky’s nephew withdrew his harassment claims in court — resulting in the case being dismissed. Ricky’s lawyers subsequently released a statement that read, “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”
Jwan, a Swedish artist who has been married to Ricky since 2017, posted a picture of him being embraced by the singer with the caption, “Truth Prevails ❤️.”
Ricky himself replied, “My strength and my calm. I love you.”
Following his court appearance yesterday, Ricky said in a video obtained by TMZ, “It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
